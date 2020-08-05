Heavy rains pound N. Korea, triggering worries about damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says torrential rains are lashing the country, prompting outside concern about possible heavy damage in the impoverished country. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says the heavy rains are expected to continue in most of the country until Thursday. It says authorities handling economic and agricultural affairs are taking steps to minimize damage from the downpours. The places receiving heavy rain include North and South Hwanghae provinces, a major agricultural region. North Korea often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.