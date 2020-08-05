How to get started if you’ve never had a bank account

Delayed receipt of money from the coronavirus relief bill is one of the newest difficulties faced by people who don’t have bank accounts. But there are other challenges as well, and it may come as an unwelcome surprise that banks sometimes turn down those applying for their first account. Having a bank account, as opposed to making do with alternatives like check-cashing centers, can make life easier today and down the road. Here’s how to get started if you don’t have a banking history, or if you have a checkered banking history and need to start fresh.