How you can get up to $10,000 in grant money for energy upgrades

(WBNG) -- If you're looking to save money on your energy bill, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has partnered with the Cornell Cooperative Extension to create the Smart Energy Choices program.

"If you're income-eligible, right now you can get up to $10,000 dollars toward free energy upgrades," said Eileen Hanrahan, Cornell Cooperative Extension community energy advisor for Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Chenango Counties.

To qualify for the full $10,000, families must make below 60 percent of the median income for New York State ($57,564 for a family of four). For families making below 80 percent of the state median income ($115,128 for a family of four), you can qualify for up to $5,000.

"You're going to get much more energy efficiency, you're going to save money on your utility bills, and if we have to install a new heating system or something, it's going to be high energy efficiency," said Hanrahan.

Other qualifications include being a home owner or a renter who pays utilities. If you're above the required qualifications for income, you can still receive a free audit. If you do qualify, after your home is audited, the information will be sent to New York State. After it's approved, you will be ready to receive those upgrades.

"New York State is one of the most progressive states moving toward green energy, renewable energy, and energy efficiency," said Hanrahan.

To learn more about the program, you can submit your information here.

You can also learn more by calling the numbers listed below:

Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga Counties: Eileen Hanrahan, (607) 366-0833 or eeh85@cornell.edu .

Delaware County: Valerie Dudley & Jeanne Darling, (607) 865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu .

If you're not looking to upgrade your home, there are also grants available for businesses, non-profit organizations, and multi-family homes.