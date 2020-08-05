Lawyers to argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist’s observations about a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper should be considered in determining if he’s criminally responsible due to his mental health. A pretrial hearing is set for Wednesday. It relates to the second phase of the case against Jarrod Ramos. He already has pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018. Defense attorneys contend Dr. Gregory Saathoff’s testimony shouldn’t be part of the case. Saathoff interviewed 35 employees at the detention center where Ramos has been held. He also looked into Ramos’ cell.