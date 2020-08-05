Mourners honor Nobel laureate and peace advocate John Hume

LONDON (AP) — Mourners have remembered activist John Hume, celebrating the visionary politician who devoted his life to peace and forged the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland. Only close family, friends and a smattering of politicians mourned the Catholic leader at his funeral as the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing rules kept numbers low. But Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama and U2 singer Bono were among those offering tributes to the man seen as the architect of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement.