Nice stretch of weather before an unsettled pattern sets in

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Cool. Wind: Light Low: 51-56

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 2-7 High: 74-79

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: Calm Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

A few comfortably cool summer nights are ahead along with some dry days. The next chance of rain comes Friday.

Under partly cloudy to clear conditions tonight lows will drop into the 50s. Some valley fog is possible. Thursday looks quite pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a sun and cloud mixture. Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of an upper level trough of low pressure.

The trough mentioned above slides into the northeast Friday. It increases the chance of rain to around 60%. We do not think it will rain all day long, but it does look unsettled with bouts of rain. A thunderstorm is possible with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows stay around 60.

Some clouds linger Saturday and a few sprinkles or showers could still hang on as well. The atmosphere appears ‘capped’ so the storm chance looks low right now. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

Sunday brings pleasant weather with highs back into the low 80s under a sun and cloud mixture. Monday through Wednesday is shaping up unsettled with highs in the low 80s. The chance of precipitation is 40% both days.