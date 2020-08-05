Part of I-81 Southbound in Susquehanna County to be reduced to 1 lane for construction

NEW MILFORD, Pa. (WBNG) -- Beginning Aug. 5, traffic on I-81 Southbound at the New Milford, Pa. exit will be down to one lane.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says construction will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 12.

Motorists are asked to use caution and seek an alternative route when traveling in this area

