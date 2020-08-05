Public’s help sought for ID of body in plastic container

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found last month in a large plastic container on a south Philadelphia street. The badly decomposed remains were found July 15 in a gray container wrapped in plastic wrap in the Grays Ferry section of the city. The case was labeled a suspicious death, and there was no immediate word on what may have caused the woman’s death. Police said the woman’s age and race were unknown but she was 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with dark straight hair and had a tattoo of a rose on her back.