Quiet weather takes over

Today: Partly sunny. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 75 (73-77)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 55 (52-58)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Wind: Calm. High: 75 (73-77)

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 57 (55-60)

Forecast Discussion

After a very active weather day yesterday, we say “See ya later!” to Isaias today, and “Hello!” to some much quieter, seasonable weather for the remainder of the week. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s are expected for today. Patchy fog is possible tonight with lows in the 50s.

Thursday looks a lot like today, then for Friday we bring back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The chance for precipitation is 30%. Right now, the weekend looks mostly dry and we start to see a gradual warming trend. On Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, for Sunday we will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The start of next week looks a bit unsettled. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days and warmer temperatures return with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s.