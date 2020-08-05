Scottish Conservatives pick new leader as key election looms

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s Conservative Party has appointed a new leader to fight an election next year against the dominant Scottish Nationalist Party. Douglas Ross said the party’s first goal must be “earning the trust of people looking for a positive and credible alternative for Scotland.” Previous Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw quit last week after six months in the job, saying the party needed someone “younger and fresher” to take on the SNP. An election for the Scottish Parliament is due in May, and the governing SNP plans to campaign on a demand for a new referendum on independence from the U.K. The Conservatives oppose independence but have struggled to make their mark against popular SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.