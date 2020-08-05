St. Louis prosecutor chided by Trump wins primary race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whose job performance has been lauded by some civil rights activists and criticized by President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans, has held off a primary challenge from a former homicide prosecutor. Gardner defeated Mary Pat Carl in the Democratic primary. She’ll be heavily favored in November since St. Louis voters are overwhelmingly Democratic. Gardner has shaken up the criminal justice establishment since she was first elected in 2016, becoming the city’s first Black circuit attorney. Her decision in July to charge a white couple who displayed guns as protesters marched near their home drew an angry response from Trump, Gov. Mike Parson and other GOP leaders.