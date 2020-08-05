Times Square advertisers asked not to run Hindu temple ad

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of advocacy organizations has asked advertisers in Times Square not to display images from a Hindu group that is celebrating the building of a temple on disputed grounds in India. The groundbreaking for the temple is scheduled for Wednesday. Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gather in Times Square throughout the day to mark the occasion. But the coalition called the planned display Islamophobic and a symbol of violence against Muslims in India. The future temple is being built on the site of a historic mosque that was destroyed in 1992, sparking communal violence that left around 2,000 people dead.