Top court rules Brazil must protect Indigenous in pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration to adopt measures to protect Indigenous people from the new coronavirus. The top court’s justices voted unanimously that the government must install health checkpoints for isolated Indigenous villages plus draft and implement a plan to remove outsiders now within protected areas illegally, particularly gold miners. The case was filed by the Indigenous organization APIB and six opposition political parties after Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a bill that Congress approved to safeguard Indigenous groups from the pandemic.