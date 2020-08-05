Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering delivering his Republican convention speech from the White House. Such a move would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes. Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that he’s thinking about delivering the speech from the White House because of the security and cost advantages. The Republican convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27, with Trump’s speech capping the final night. The speech was going to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, until Trump feuded with the governor over health restrictions. Trump then moved it to Jacksonville, Florida, but scrapped that plan because of a resurgence of the coronavirus.