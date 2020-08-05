Ukraine’s leader asks Belarus to transfer detained Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has asked the leader of Belarus to hand over some Russian security contractors detained on terrorism charges who also are accused of fighting alongside Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made the request during a telephone call on Wednesday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarusian authorities detained 33 contractors for a private Russian security firm last week and accused them of of plotting terror attacks in advance of the presidential election in Belarus this weekend. The Prosecutor General’s office says those transferred to Ukraine would face a criminal probe on the charges of involvement in a terrorist group for fighting on the side of the rebels in eastern Ukraine.