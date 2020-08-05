Virus keeps tourists from Africa’s great wildlife migration

MAASAI MARA, Kenya (AP) — One of nature’s most spectacular sights, East Africa’s great wildebeest migration, went largely unwatched this year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are felt as far as the continent’s wilderness. Travel restrictions kept tourists away for the annual wildlife migration in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve and only a handful of guides and park wardens were there to watch thousands of wildebeest antelopes make their famous trek in search of new grazing pastures. The lack of visitors is having serious repercussions for the park, the local government, and the surrounding community, which all rely on the money tourists spend and are worried about when visitors will return.