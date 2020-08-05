 Skip to Content

Tauchman’s RBI double helps Yanks earn DH split vs Phils

11:00 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday. Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies to an 11-7 win in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak. Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the “home” team for the first game — even in Philadelphia. Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings. 

