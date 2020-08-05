(WBNG) -- The YMCA has made some adjustments to their 14th annual YMCA Charity Golf Tournament so it can still happen in September even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fundraiser event allows the YMCA to provide financial assistance for youth, teens, families and seniors for programs and services at the YMCA that they are able to afford in full.

To avoid mass gatherings, twelve teams will tee off at 12:00 p.m. and another group of twelve will tee off at 1:00 p.m. Lunch and registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The cost of this tournament is $100 per player, including lunch, dinner, beverages on the course, a tournament golf polo and a player gift bag. There will also be raffles and on-course contests.

To register, email or call Dan Smith, the tournament director, at dsmith@ymcabroome.org or 607-770-9622 x. 414 or you can visit their website ymcabroome.org.