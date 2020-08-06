5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Lebanese army bulldozers are plowing through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut’s port, which was demolished by a massive explosion as France’s president arrives amid pledges of international aid. Law enforcement officials say tear gases deployed during racial injustice protests are effective tools for crowd control and are safe, but there are few studies on the health effects. Citing the coronavirus, more than 2,000 unaccompanied children have been expelled from the U.S. since March under an emergency declaration by the Trump administration.