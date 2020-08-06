Another pleasant day today!

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. Wind: Light. High: 77 (74-80)

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a few showers or sprinkles late. Wind: Calm. Low: 55 (52-57)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of scattered showers and maybe a storm. Wind: E 3-6 mph. High: 75 (72-77)

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Wind: E 2-6 mph. Low: 60 (57-63)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is in control today and will keep conditions dry and pleasant throughout the day with some sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the 70s to near 80. Clouds will increase as we head into the overnight and we could see a few showers or sprinkles, too.

A low pressure system moving to the south of our area will bring us scattered showers and maybe a storm or two on Friday. Right now it's not looking like an all day rain event as we are expecting periods of dry time. A few showers could linger into Saturday as well. Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday looks nice and a bit warmer with highs climbing into the 80s under partly sunny skies. The start of next week is a little unsettled. Monday brings a slight chance of a few showers, but rain chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance of precipitation for both days is 40%. Highs will remain in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.