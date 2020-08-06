Stocks slip ahead of US jobs data, eyes on stimulus talks

World markets have turned lower ahead of weekly U.S. data on jobless claims. Investors are also watching to see if American lawmakers will come ahead with fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. Wall Street futures are down slightly. Benchmark stock indexes are down across Europe after a mixed close in Asia. The U.S. government data is expected to show that layoffs remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupted in March. The rate of applications for unemployment benefits has stalled at roughly twice the record high that had existed before the virus sent the economy spiraling into a recession.