Vestal firefighter participants in virus vaccine trial, says he’s always ‘taking chances’

(WBNG) -- A Southern Tier resident has volunteered himself to be a participant in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Volunteer firefighter Ken Fortier started the trial with two injections and will be checked over the next two weeks.

While any trial has its risks, Fortier says he takes a chance every time he responds to a fire. He says volunteering himself for the vaccine trial is something he needed to do.

"John F. Kennedy once said, 'ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,' Fortier quotes.

"I think this is what he meant and you know if this study or any study that come prove and it saves someones' family or loved one, that they have to lose, its a great accomplishment," he told 12 News.

Fortier is not new to vaccine trials. In 2016, he participated in another trial for a respiratory system attacking virus called "RSV."

He says the trial need people as they are only at half-capacity.