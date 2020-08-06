BOCES Summer Youth Employment Program helps non-profits

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Teens in the Broome-Tioga BOCES Summer Youth Employment Program are finishing up work Thursday.

The program is a partnership between Broome-Tioga BOCES and DSS.

"It's for kids who are in a certain economic bracket to get jobs to work over the summer," said BOCES Center for Career and Technical Excellence Principal Matt Sheehan.

The program hires teens between the two counties, placing them at different non-profits around the area to help complete projects.

"The most important part of this is not so much giving them jobs, but teaching them how to get jobs. That concept of what a job is, learning work skills and readiness skills, and how to apply," said Sheehan.

One of the sites this summer is the BOCES West Learning Center in Apalachin.

"We've been making picnic tables, and we were working on power tools and making the garden beds. And we were working on birdhouses," said Union-Endicott student Dominic Rose, who is involved in the program.

At the center, teens are building six garden beds for students and staff to grow produce in the fall.

"A lot of the kids who end up in this school are not coming from a rural setup; they're coming more from an urban. So them seeing that is important and then being able to do it, it's attainable," said Sheehan.

Three additional beds are being built for sensory gardens, filled with materials like sand and stones.

On average, 250 kids join the Summer Youth Employment Program, but due to the pandemic, this year 140 teens are participating.