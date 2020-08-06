Central, Eastern Europe on Pompeo’s itinerary for next trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to central and Eastern Europe next week to discuss efforts to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region and to talk about U.S. troop deployments on the continent. The State Department says Pompeo will visit the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland on a weeklong trip that’s only his third overseas since the coronavirus outbreak. The Pentagon is preparing to move ahead with the redeployment of thousands of American troops from Germany that will include the relocation of some to Poland. Pompeo is also expected to raise U.S. concerns about countries allowing the Chinese telecom giant Huawei into their 5G networks