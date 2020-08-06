Closed for vacation: France faces new virus testing troubles

PARIS (AP) — With virus cases rising anew, France is struggling to administer enough tests to keep up with demand. One reason: Many testing labs are closed so that their staff can take summer vacation. Emergency room doctors and testing experts say the vacation crunch is just part of a larger web of failures in France’s testing strategy. Even the government’s own virus advisory panel this week called the strategy disorganized and insufficient. Lines snake outside those Paris labs that remain open, as the city tries to test en masse and stay ahead of new infections. Trying to get an appointment online can take a week or more. So can getting results.