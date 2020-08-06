Controversial Russian extremism case ends with conviction

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has convicted several members of a youth group on extremism charges widely seen by critics as fabricated. The court in Moscow found members of the New Greatness group guilty of creating an extremist organization and is expected to deliver a sentence later. Members of the group were arrested in 2018 and accused of aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers have maintained that an undercover police agent wrote the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case against young people with opposition views.