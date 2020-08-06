Cop killer’s father convicted on witness intimidation counts

NEW KENSINGTON, PA. (AP) — The father of a man convicted in the fatal shooting of a western Pennsylvania police officer has been found guilty of intimidating a potential witness in his son’s trial. Gregory Baucum was convicted on two misdemeanor counts Wednesday but acquitted of a felony charge. The former Arnold resident faces up to four years in state prison when he’s sentenced later this year. Authorities have said Baucum threatened the witness on social media, labeled her a snitch and published details online of her cooperation with law enforcement.