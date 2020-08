PREBLE (WBNG)- A car crash has blocked off exit 13 on I-81 in Preble late Wednesday night, into early Thursday morning.

According to 511NY the crash happened around 10:24 P.M.

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says there are some injuries involved, but it is still unclear on the extent of the injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.