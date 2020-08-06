Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons left the 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. Simmons grabbed a rebound Wednesday and appeared to tweak his knee. He left the game and hobbled toward the locker room. Coach Brett Brown said after the game the team doesn’t know anything on the seriousness of the injury. Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure. Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing the Orlando Magic on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday. Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies to an 11-7 win in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak. Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the “home” team for the first game — even in Philadelphia. Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings.

TORONTO (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 5:33 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens rallied from two goals down and beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 3, pushing the Penguins to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series. Shea Weber had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Paul Byron added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens. Montreal can advance to the normal first round with 16 teams with win in Game 4 on Friday. Patric Hornqvist, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for fifth-seeded Pittsburgh, which led 3-1 after Blueger’s goal 5:34 into the second. Matt Murray finished with 27 saves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the streaking Twins topped the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn’t walk a batter and struck out just one. The 25-year-old relied on a heavy fastball the Pirates pounded into the ground. Pittsburgh managed just four balls out of the infield against Dobnak, who dropped his ERA to 0.60. Marwin Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Twins. Max Kepler gave Minnesota some breathing room in the ninth with a three-run home run off Pirates’ reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco each scored and the Portland Timbers earned a spot in the MLS is Back championship game with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night. The Timbers will face the winner of Thursday night’s game between Orlando City and Minnesota United in the title match on Tuesday. The tournament winner earns a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Philadelphia avoided the shutout with a late goal.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Washington Wizards 107-98 despite losing Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter. There was no immediate word from the 76ers on the extent of Simmons’ injury, which occurred as he landed awkwardly after grabbing an offensive rebound. At the next break in the action he walked gingerly to the locker room and did not return. The 76ers have not given an update on the extent of the injury. Tobias Harris added 17 points for the 76ers. Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Wizards, who fell to 0-4 in Orlando.