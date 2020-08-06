Humira maker to settle California lawsuit for $24 million

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The maker of the drug Humira will pay $24 million to settle a California lawsuit that alleged it violated the state;s insurance fraud law. Authorities say AbbVie Inc. agreed to change the way it markets Humira but continues to deny wrongdoing. The agreement was reached last month. Humira is used to treat various illnesses, including Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. The 2018 whistleblower lawsuit alleged that AbbVie unlawfully provided perks such as meals and drinks to California doctors to convince them to prescribe HUMIRA and used registered nurses as “ambassadors” to patients without disclosing they were working for the company.