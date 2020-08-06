In devastated Beirut, French leader offers comfort and a hug

BEIRUT (AP) — It was one of the most powerful moments of Emmanuel Macron’s lightning visit to devastated Beirut. When confronted by a distraught woman in a sea of enraged residents, the French leader stopped and offered her a hug. Macron got a first-hand glimpse of the public outrage at the country’s leaders over Tuesday’s explosion. The woman, who wore a mask, shouted: “You are sitting with warlords. They have been manipulating us for the past year!” Macron, also wearing a mask, assured her he understood her concerns. He said: “I’m not here to help them. I’m here to help you.” The crowd cheered as Macron moments later gave her a warm embrace.