Lebanese clear blast rubble from roads around cratered port

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese army bulldozers are plowing through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut’s port, which was demolished by a massive explosion that rippled across the capital. The government has pledged to investigate blast and placed port officials under house arrest. The explosion appears to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port. It killed at least 135 people, wounded more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived later Thursday amid pledges of international aid. The explosion also may have accelerated the country’s coronavirus outbreak, as thousands flooded into hospitals in the wake of the blast.