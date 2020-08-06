Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Black renters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to violating the Fair Housing Act for threatening to shoot a Black family in 2014 for renting a home. A news release says 34-year-old Douglas Matthew Gurkins pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court in the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Gurkins drove to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them and told them they didn’t belong in the home. According to the documents, Gurkins threatened to shoot the mother and four children and any other Black people who entered the property. The family moved out days later.