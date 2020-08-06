New York to visit Tampa Bay Saturday

New York Yankees (9-2, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-7, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 5:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last year.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.