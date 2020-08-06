Organizers call cancellation of Endicott Apple Fest ‘disappointing’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Apple Fest organizers are speaking out after announcing the fall festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The initial announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook. Organizers say they are looking to 2021 to make that festival the best Apple Fest as possible.

It is with deep regret due to the severity of the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19 in New York state, we have... Posted by Endicott Apple Festival on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Organizers say the cancellation of this year's festival is disappointing.

"So many people do look forward to it," said Organizer Eileen Konecny. "We get thousands of people during he day but [another organizer] and I really didn't want to feel like somebody got sick at one of our events."

Some Endicott businesses, however, are trying to keep the spirit of Apple Fest alive. The North Brewery is still brewing a special ale.