Playing electoral defense, Trump to promote recovery in Ohio

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago, and on Thursday he’s set his sights on Ohio. The visit is an attempt to reframe the centerpiece of his reelection pitch. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that much of the nation enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic, and he wants to try to make the case that he’s best suited to rebuild a crippled economy. But his handling of the pandemic has weakened his reelection bid. And Trump is having to spend time and resources in a state he won easily in 2016 but now could be in danger of slipping away.