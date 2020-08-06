Poland’s leader sworn in for 2nd term as critics stay away

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda has been sworn in for a second five-year term before parliament members. Most opposition parliamentarians and some former leaders did not attend the ceremony to show their disapproval of what they call Duda’s disregard for the Constitution during his first term, and his almost total acceptance of the ruling right-wing party’s policies that have put Poland at odds with European Union leaders. Duda’s speech stressed the key role of the family in society and the need to protect it. The comments were seen as a repetition of his campaign message that was hostile to LGBT rights.