Portland police, protesters clash for 2nd consecutive night

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police and protesters in Portland, Oregon have clashed for the second night in a row and the city’s police chief says the ongoing violence is hurting the city’s image. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But the clashes re-emerged miles from the courthouse amid protester demands to defund Portland police. Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and people were ordered to disperse. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.