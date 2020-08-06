 Skip to Content

Portland police, protesters clash for 2nd consecutive night

New
11:17 am National News from the Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police and protesters in Portland, Oregon have clashed for the second night in a row and the city’s police chief says the ongoing violence is hurting the city’s image. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But the clashes re-emerged miles from the courthouse amid protester demands to defund Portland police. Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and people were ordered to disperse. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content