Rajapaksa brothers win by landslide in Sri Lanka’s election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Results show Sri Lanka’s powerful Rajapaksa brothers secured a landslide victory in the Parliamentary election. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is most likely to be sworn in the same position by his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The vote could enable them to change the constitution and strengthen dynastic rule. Their party won 128 of 196 directly elected seats while its main opponent obtained 47. They’ll add more seats later based on their party’s number of votes nationally. The brothers need 150 seats or control of two-thirds of Parliament to be able to change the constitution. But analysts are concerned any attempt to change the balance of power of their respective offices could set off a fraternal struggle.