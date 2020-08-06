Star Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opts out of season

Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft and is already expected to be high first-round selection. Parsons is the third prominent player to pass on the college season and focus on draft preparation, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman. Parsons led the Nittany Lions in tackles. He ended his college career with maybe his best game. In a Cotton Bowl victory against Memphis, Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.