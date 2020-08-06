Supporters, opponents of Hindu temple meet in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A Midtown Manhattan celebration of a Hindu temple being built on disputed ground in India brought polarized groups into Times Square. Videos posted online show Hindu celebrators dressed in yellow and orange, waiving flags, dancing and chanting Wednesday evening. Protesters organized under the name “The Coalition to Stop Genocide in India” held signs reading, “BJP is Islamophobia,” referring to the Indian ruling party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the groundbreaking for the Hindu temple Wednesday in India. The temple is being built on the site of a historic mosque that was destroyed in 1992, sparking communal violence that left around 2,000 people dead.