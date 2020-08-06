Toyota’s profit plunges as pandemic halves vehicle sales

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s profit plunged 74% in the April-June quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sank vehicle sales to about half of what the top Japanese automaker sold a year earlier. Toyota Motor Corp. reported Thursday a fiscal first quarter profit of 158.8 billion yen, or $1.5 billion. It said it sold nearly 1.2 million vehicles globally during the quarter, down from 2.3 million vehicles last year. The decline was almost entirely because of damage from the pandemic that resulted in lockdowns, production halts and sales disruptions. Sales suffered in nearly all global markets, but are starting to recover in China.