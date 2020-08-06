Trees burned in Recreation Park fire chopped down

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a fire destroyed the Our Space Playground, CNY Tree Services went to work Thursday morning cutting what's left of the burnt trees at Recreation Park.

Tom Kacynski, owner of CNY Tree Services, says he reached out to the City of Binghamton Parks Department to see if his company could donate their time to help cut the trees, but he was told insurance was able to cover it.

"It went out for big and we won the bid on it," Kacynski said. "We are donating 100 percent of the bid that we got, which is $3500, back to the Handicapped Children's Association."

CNY cut down one tree and trimmed the branches from two others surrounding the park.

Kaczynski says he feels very fortunate that his company was able to help.

"We're busy enough that we're able to donate our time instead of keep working," Kaczynski said. "We work thru this COVID pandemic, so we wanted to still try to give back in some sort of way."

Kaczynski says he hopes his company's actions will help inspire the community to do the same.

"Do good where you can," Kaczynski said. "We want to try to inspire people."