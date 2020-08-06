Wet and showery weather returns Friday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 40% chance of showers toward morning. A thunderstorm is possible. Wind: Light Low: 59-65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of scattered showers, perhaps a few storms with heavy rain. Muggy. Wind: S 2-7 High: 70-76

Friday Night: 40% chance of scattered showers. Areas of fog. Wind: Calm Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather pattern turns unsettled starting tonight as a shortwave trough of low pressure deepens and moves into the northeast tomorrow. We expect some showers to develop overnight with lows staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. The chance of rain is 40% but increases toward morning to around 60%.

The trough mentioned above slides over us Friday. We have, for consecutive days now, further increased the chance of scattered showers. The chance of rain is 80%. There may be enough instability around to possibly allow for a couple storms. It will turn markedly more humid. It increases the chance of rain to around 60%. With more humidity in place and some slower moving cells, the rain could be locally heavy. Overnight lows stay in the 60s.

Some clouds linger Saturday and a few showers should hang around as well. The atmosphere appears ‘capped’ so the storm chance looks low right now. We’ll keep a small chance of an isolated storm with highs remaining in the upper 70s. Muggy weather digs its heels in.

Sunday brings pleasant weather with highs back into the low to mid 80s under a sun and cloud mixture. Monday through Wednesday is shaping up unsettled with highs jumping into the mid to upper 80s. The chance of precipitation Monday is 20%, but increases to 40% Tuesday. By Wednesday we’re back at a 30% chance. Muggy weather persists. Thursday of next week looks partly sunny and still above average in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s through next week.