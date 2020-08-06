Wolf roils youth sports world by urging halt until January

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is recommending that youth sports, including high school sports, be put on hold until January to help prevent COVID-19 infection. The office of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday it wasn’t a mandate and that school administrators and locally elected school boards will make the final decisions. Some schools have already canceled fall sports, and leagues have pushed back start dates. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association last week issued a statement noting it followed the governor’s guidance to ban spectators. The association was holding an emergency board meeting Thursday afternoon.