A bit unsettled into the weekend before some heat returns

Saturday: 30% chance of a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Long dry periods. Muggy. Wind: Light High: 74-80

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Calm Low: 59-65



Sunday: Sun and clouds. Wind: SW/W 3-8 High: 80-85



Forecast Discussion:



Some clouds linger Saturday as an upper level shortwave slowly sides eastward. A few showers should hang around as well until it clears the area. The atmosphere doesn’t look like it will support widespread thunderstorm so the storm chance looks isolated. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s. Muggy weather digs its heels in. Overnight lows stay mainly in the 60s.

Sunday brings pleasant weather with highs back into the low to mid 80s under a sun and cloud mixture.



Monday through Wednesday is shaping up unsettled with highs jumping into the mid to upper 80s. The chance of precipitation Monday is 10%, but increases to 40% Tuesday.



Next week’s pattern looks zonal and this is an unsettled one. There will be daily chances of rain as little disturbances ripple through the zonal flow into the northeast. By Wednesday we’re back at a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Muggy weather persists. Thursday of next week looks partly sunny with still a chance of some showers and storms. The chance of rain is 40%.