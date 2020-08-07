Autopsies determine 2 Tulsa children accidentally drowned

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office has ruled that two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May accidentally drowned. Autopsy reports released Friday say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook, drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River. Miracle’s body was found in the river while Tony’s body was found in the creek. The mother of the children, Donisha Willis, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths.