Thousands seek refuge as high heat slams Britain, France

LONDON (AP) — Thousands in Britain and France are seeking refuge from searing heat, mobbing beaches and parks despite warnings to maintain social distance and other precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the U.K.’s infection rate limiting the ability of its citizens to travel abroad, temperatures that rose to 36.4 degrees Celsius (97.5 degrees Fahrenheit) at London’s Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens produced a larger than normal August population seeking places to cool off. Her Majesty’s Coastguard responded to 70 calls by midday, a number above normal for this time of year. Temperatures in parts of France are set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit).