Canada says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s deputy prime minister says the country plans to impose $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.69 billion) tariffs on U.S. imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the U.S. is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday that the tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment like bats and hockey sticks and embossed aluminum cans for beverages. Trump originally imposed the tariff on aluminum imports in 2018 but lifted it on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.