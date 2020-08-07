‘Chief mouser’ Palmerston retires as UK’s top diplomatic cat

LONDON (AP) — Time spent in lockdown was just superb for Palmerston, the chief mouser at the U.K. Foreign Office. It was so good, in fact, that he’s decided to leave sorting out international affairs to the human diplomats and retire to the country after four long, hard years on the job. Palmerston made it official in a letter sent in his name to Simon McDonald, the office’s permanent under-secretary, which explained that he wanted more time “away from the limelight.’’ His colleagues say he will be missed.